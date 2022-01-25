Email City Guide
Texas Blood Institute navigating national blood shortage

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The nation is currently going through its worst blood shortage in over a decade, but the Texas Blood Institute is doing everything they can to keep their numbers up.

They held a blood drive Monday at MSU Texas. As of right now, they specifically are not in a shortage, but officials say one bad day or a cancellation of a blood drive could make them easily fall behind.

“Being a regional blood bank, we have been able to pull in enough donors to maintain what our hospitals are needing, so we have not had to go on a national appeal like some other blood centers are, but Omicron, COVID has definitely affected our blood supply.”

While donating blood, they are also offering the opportunity to get antibody tested for COVID through the rest of January.

