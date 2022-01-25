Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility

By Scott Carpenter
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa authorities are calling the death of a woman at an assisted living facility “suspicious” after she was found outside in below-zero temperatures.

Polk County deputies responded to the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorn Crossing, an assisted living facility for people with dementia, Friday morning when the low temperature was minus-9 degrees.

“Everything there on scene will be taken into consideration, including the bitter cold temperatures,” said Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Evans said the woman was conscious and being treated inside the facility when deputies arrived, but she later died at the hospital.

Authorities have yet to reveal a cause of death, and the woman’s name was not released by Tuesday morning.

A report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals states the facility was fined $1,500 in the summer of 2020 after someone on the staff noticed a resident was missing. The man, in this case, was returned by police, and a nurse was shown how he exited the door and climbed over a fence.

The department requires assisted living programs for people with dementia to have an operating alarm system on each exit door.

Department workers were at the facility Tuesday investigating.

“To have this exact situation happen is not common at all,” Evans said. “Our investigators are really getting involved in it. This isn’t going to be a prolonged event, I would say. They really want to figure out why this happened. If there’s any criminal aspect to it at all, the charges could go, I suppose, neglect of a dependent person if they in fact were dependent.”

Evans said the assisted living facility has been cooperative in the death investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Kienlen’s attorney speaks out after bond hearing
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

A 3-year-old girl is recovering from a life-threatening choking incident, thanks to a police...
LAPD sergeant's quick action saves choking toddler
The AirCar developers hope it will be commercially available within 12 months, but you need a...
Flying 'AirCar' deemed airworthy in Slovakia
Four police officers and a neighbor used their combined strength to lift an SUV and free the...
Rescuers lift SUV off 70-year-old pinned under front wheel
Police say the woman became pinned after getting out of her SUV without putting it in park.
Take a look: Police rescue 70-year-old woman pinned under SUV
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say