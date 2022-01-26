3 deaths, 407 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three deaths and 407 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 6 50s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s 911 98 Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 1 70s 247 96 Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 3 50s, 70s (2) 407 97

Health officials report 97 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of 16 deaths, 2,272 cases and 1,586 recoveries were reported by the health district.

