Altus man arrested for lewd molestation

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man who has been on the run from police since July 2021 is now behind bars.

According to Altus Police, they along with the District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Herschel French III Tuesday evening.

He was taken into custody in the 1200 block of Asalee Street.

He was arrested on three counts of lewd molestation as well as home repair fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail and his bond set at $560,000.

