Electra city commissioners discuss community pool, racial profiling report

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City commissioners in Electra held a meeting where they discussed a report that analyzes drivers pulled over by the Electra Police Department’s officers and about possibly raising taxes to repair the city’s swimming pool.

The racial profiling report is a yearly requirement for all Texas law enforcement agencies. It monitors traffic stops and their outcomes and was a big topic that was talked about among Electra commissioners, Mayor Lynda Lynn, and police chief Terry Wooten.

“We do an analysis of it, which is percentages and it breaks it down into the different categories of race, and what the outcome of the traffic stop was it a citation, a warning, an arrest. It also breaks it down to was it an arrest from penile, traffic, or a warrant,” said Wooten.

During the city of Electra’s commissioner’s meeting, Wooten shared with those inside the commissioner’s chambers how officers made less than 600 traffic stops last year where some ended with just a ticket, others led to a full arrest.

“Some agencies do that a month as compared to us we’re not about writing tickets. and it’s not about the revenue or anything like that. We’re here to serve the community and if we write tickets to keep the streets safe we do that and also we’re looking for what’s beyond that traffic stop we’ve made traffic stops on people that another city was looking for,” said Wooten.

There were also talks on what should be done about the city’s 40-year-old swimming pool that has been closed for two years because of major electrical issues.

“You’re talking 2,000 people versus 100,000 people. When you start putting that kind of money on each indiayer, each person pays way more money than in a bigger city,” said Steve Bowlin, administrator for the city of Electra.

Tuesday’s meeting concluded with a mutual decision to have another meeting at the pool and decide if there should be a possible tax increase or if the issues can be fixed through grants.

“The thing is, the grant money available is only a 50 percent grant, so if you’re talking about $2 million, the city still has to come up with a million dollars that we don’t have. We’re trying to do the best that we can and we want to be good stewards of the community’s tax dollars and provide a service,” said Bowlin.

Another agenda item was the approval to hold Electra’s general election in Wichita County that will have the mayor and commissioners seat 3 and 4 on the ballot. It will be held in May.

