Experts considering pan-coronavirus vaccine

By CNN
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - Will COVID-19 ever really go away?

Unfortunately, health experts don’t think so, but there are conversations happening right now about different ways to prevent it.

Will the coronavirus vaccine include four doses? Well, maybe.

It’s one of the many questions health experts are trying to answer as the omicron variant continues to spread.

For fully vaccinated adults, cases are often mild or asymptomatic.

Still, the country is now averaging more than 2,000 deaths every day, slightly higher than the delta variant peak last September.

Pfizer said they’re manufacturing an omicron-specific vaccine, and they’re testing it now.

But it begs the question: What about other variants?

“If other variants emerge, this omicron-specific vaccine may not have adequate coverage against future variants. We need to have a more pan-coronavirus vaccine, one that really doesn’t matter which is your variant, it will still have efficacy,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine.

It’s something White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected to talk about Wednesday.

He said there’s already been significant work done on vaccines that wouldn’t just cover the variants that cause COVID-19 but other coronaviruses.

“There’s a lot of investment to develop next generation of vaccines, particularly universal coronavirus vaccines,” Fauci said. “The importance of developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine becomes even more apparent for what inevitably will be the emergence of future pandemics.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

