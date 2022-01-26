Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Former track athlete runs down, tackles fleeing suspect

By KTRK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A citizen take-down near Houston helped deputy constables nab a man allegedly driving a stolen truck.

A 26-year-old good Samaritan only identified as Devin was in the right place at the right time Tuesday afternoon. The former high school track athlete and trained security guard saw the end of a law enforcement pursuit while driving home from work.

“I saw him, the suspect, running all the way down, and he was already 50 yards from the officer. So, I turned around, sped up and blocked him in, and I got out of the car and started running,” he said.

Authorities say the chase began when a toll road unit spotted the suspect driving a stolen truck and tried to pull him over. They say he took off, the pursuit winding in and out of neighborhoods before finally ending behind an industrial complex.

The suspect took off on foot, climbing a fence, and that’s when Devin says his instincts kicked in. He sprinted after the suspect, losing both of his shoes in the process. The suspect was also barefoot.

“I was not even thinking. I just got out, like a hero moment,” he said. “I just ran behind him and tackled him down.”

The chase ended when Devin tackled the suspect with a big bear hug and held him until authorities caught up.

“All I was thinking about in the moment was to make sure I had all his hands real tight because I didn’t know if he had something in his pockets,” the 26-year-old said. “I said, ‘Stay down. Don’t move.’ He said, ‘OK, I’m going to stay down.’”

Devin says he would do it again, even knowing the risks, and through it all, he wishes the suspect the best.

“You learn from your first mistake. Whenever you get out, try to be on your best behavior and not get into any more trouble,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Kienlen’s attorney speaks out after bond hearing
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Redistricting in Senate Tx Dist. 30 KAUZ
Redistricting in Texas: How it affects who you vote for
DOJ charges man they say sold gun to Texas synagogue hostage taker for $150.
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
FILE - Neil Young poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. Spotify says...
Spotify says it will grant Young’s request to remove music
Buildings will be cleaned and sanitized.
Olney ISD temporarily closes over COVID-19 concerns
The site has reportedly seen a decrease in testing volume.
United Regional to close J.S. Bridwell Ag Center COVID testing site