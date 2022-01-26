Man flown to OKC burn center after Morgan Road fire

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was airlifted Wednesday to the a burn center in Oklahoma City after a grass fire started on Morgan Road, west of Burkburnett.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was started by two men who were welding. It got close to a gas can and a man picked up the can as it caught fire. He was reportedly severely burned.

Sheriff’s Office officials want to remind the public that Wichita County is under a burn ban and that due to the dry conditions, a small fire can spread fast.

