Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities say a teenage boy and man have been charged with murder in last weekend’s death of an 8-year-old girl, who was shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said Melissa Ortega of Chicago was walking on the street hand in hand with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 29-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store.

Police believe he was the intended target. They said the 16-year-old boy, whose name was not immediately released, was the shooter, and 27-year-old Xavier Guzman was the driver of the car.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Kienlen’s attorney speaks out after bond hearing
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

North Korea has upped its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden...
North Korea fires projectile in 6th launch this month
Redistricting in Senate Tx Dist. 30 KAUZ
Redistricting in Texas: How it affects who you vote for
DOJ charges man they say sold gun to Texas synagogue hostage taker for $150.
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
FILE - Neil Young poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. Spotify says...
Spotify says it will grant Young’s request to remove music
Buildings will be cleaned and sanitized.
Olney ISD temporarily closes over COVID-19 concerns