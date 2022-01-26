Email City Guide
MSU holds class to quit smoking


A recent study said cigarette smoking is linked with an 80% greater risk of hospitalization and a higher risk of death from COVID-19.(Source: WJZ via CNN)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Want to kick your smoking habit? MSU Texas has a class for you.

The university’s Respiratory Care Department will offer “Freedom from Smoking” classes starting Feb. 22. The goal of the program is to get the right information and resources to the people who need it most.

“Quitting any form of nicotine is not an easy task, but you don’t have to tackle it on your own,” Assistant Professor Jessica Fino said. “We can help.”

Respiratory Care students will assist Fino in teaching the course.

“We used to do this project with our local health department, but it seems all resources have been shifted to assist with COVID, making smoking cessation classes somewhat difficult to find in our community,” Fino said.

The classes will be held on Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. from Feb. 22 to April 12. Current plans are for in-person classes, but this could switch to virtual learning depending on COVID conditions.

Email Fino at Jessica.fino@msutexas.edu for more information or to register by the deadline of Feb. 10. There is a nonrefundable registration fee of $15, which covers course materials.

