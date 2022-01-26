MSU Texas to close Pierce Hall for 2022 fall semester

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Due to enrollment factors, Midwestern State University has decided to close Pierce Hall for the 2022 fall semester.

MSU Director of Residence Life & Housing Kristi Schulte said the university has had a smaller freshman class for the last two years as result of the pandemic, and that they’re trying to control costs.

Current residents will receive priority room selection - they will get a room in another building, with the first choice likely being Killingsworth for male students.

