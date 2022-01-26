Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta

By Crystal Bui and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – Officers in Atlanta have arrested a man accused of killing a 6-month-old baby who was caught in the crossfire of a shootout Monday.

Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but hit by a stray bullet as two people exchanged gunfire.

Kerri Gray was by the food mart in northwest Atlanta when she heard sudden popping sounds.

“When I went and opened up the back door he was slumped forward, and I thought he was asleep,” the new mother told WGCL. “The bullet had gone through the trunk and through his eye and up his back.”

Baby Grayson was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police say they were innocent bystanders, caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

“I still can’t get the blood off my hands,” Gray said.

Gray said her son was very animated and his personality came out with him when he was born. He had just started to crawl and started to recognize his extended family.

“I’m almost positive that that guy - whatever has happened, whatever was going on his mind - has no idea what wake he left behind,” Gray said. “Not only have you taken my son away from me, but you have caused fear for the people who live in this neighborhood.”

DeQuasie Little, 22, was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. Records show he has been charged with various crimes in the past, including multiple assault allegations.

Investigators are still looking for others involved in the shooting.

Officials say this was the third child shot in Atlanta already this year.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Kienlen’s attorney speaks out after bond hearing
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

North Korea has upped its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden...
North Korea fires projectile in 6th launch this month
Redistricting in Senate Tx Dist. 30 KAUZ
Redistricting in Texas: How it affects who you vote for
DOJ charges man they say sold gun to Texas synagogue hostage taker for $150.
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
FILE - Neil Young poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. Spotify says...
Spotify says it will grant Young’s request to remove music
Buildings will be cleaned and sanitized.
Olney ISD temporarily closes over COVID-19 concerns