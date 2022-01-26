Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Olney ISD temporarily closes over COVID-19 concerns

Buildings will be cleaned and sanitized.
Buildings will be cleaned and sanitized.(WVLT)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Olney ISD announced Wednesday that it would not have classes for the rest of the week due to student and staff absences.

The school district said that the absences were associated with COVID-19 and other communicable illnesses. It also stated that extracurricular activities would continue as scheduled.

Administrative offices are also expected to be open during the closure, and buildings will be cleaned and sanitized. Classes are expected to resume Monday, Jan. 31.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Kienlen’s attorney speaks out after bond hearing
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document