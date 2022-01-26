Olney ISD temporarily closes over COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Olney ISD announced Wednesday that it would not have classes for the rest of the week due to student and staff absences.

The school district said that the absences were associated with COVID-19 and other communicable illnesses. It also stated that extracurricular activities would continue as scheduled.

Administrative offices are also expected to be open during the closure, and buildings will be cleaned and sanitized. Classes are expected to resume Monday, Jan. 31.

