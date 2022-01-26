PCHAS offers info sessions for foster care, adoption

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS) is holding online information sessions for adults interested in fostering or adopting children.

The information sessions will take place throughout the month of February, and will cover topics like fostering school-age children, keeping siblings together and kinship adoption. A full list of dates and times can be found below:

Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.

For a link to join the sessions, call (512) 212-5700 or email FosterAdopt@pchas.org.

PCHAS was founded as an orphanage in Dallas in 1903, and today operates foster care and adoption programs throughout Texas and other states. PCHAS Wichita Falls is located on Call Field Road and provides maternity services, foster care and adoption programs, kinship care and post-adoption services. A Child and Family program dedicated to helping keeping families together and assisting guardians in need also exists on Speedway Ave. in Wichita Falls.

