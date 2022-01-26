Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

PCHAS offers info sessions for foster care, adoption

Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services has two locations in Wichita Falls.
Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services has two locations in Wichita Falls.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS) is holding online information sessions for adults interested in fostering or adopting children.

The information sessions will take place throughout the month of February, and will cover topics like fostering school-age children, keeping siblings together and kinship adoption. A full list of dates and times can be found below:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.

For a link to join the sessions, call (512) 212-5700 or email FosterAdopt@pchas.org.

PCHAS was founded as an orphanage in Dallas in 1903, and today operates foster care and adoption programs throughout Texas and other states. PCHAS Wichita Falls is located on Call Field Road and provides maternity services, foster care and adoption programs, kinship care and post-adoption services. A Child and Family program dedicated to helping keeping families together and assisting guardians in need also exists on Speedway Ave. in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Snow chances return this week
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Kienlen’s attorney speaks out after bond hearing
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Redistricting in Senate Tx Dist. 30 KAUZ
Redistricting in Texas: How it affects who you vote for
Buildings will be cleaned and sanitized.
Olney ISD temporarily closes over COVID-19 concerns
The site has reportedly seen a decrease in testing volume.
United Regional to close J.S. Bridwell Ag Center COVID testing site
The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
TxDOT crews have pretreated bridges and overpasses.
TxDOT prepares Texoma roads for winter weather