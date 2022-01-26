Two candidates running for Wichita Co. Commissioner, Pct. 2 seat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The race is on for the Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2 seat.

Incumbent Mickey Fincannon is being challenged by former commissioner Lee Harvey. Harvey had resigned to run for the Republican Primary race for the 13th Congressional District. Harvey said he wants to finish what he started.

“I’ve had a lot of citizen support wanting me to continue with that process, so I am running again. It is a big commitment, running for office,” said Fincannon.

Harvey is back to reclaim his seat.

“I guess I lost my mind and decided to run for Congress and that didn’t work out very well for me. But there are a lot of things that I left undone and I’m running to get back to work,” said Harvey.

Both candidates are making sure they have the proper documents in order.

“I have completed my basic, my intermediate and I’ll finish this next month with my advance training for commissioners school. No commissioner in history in Wichita County that I know of has ever finished this in one curriculum year,” said Fincannon.

And as for Harvey...

“I have one more class to take and I’ll have the advanced curriculum certificate from Texas Association of Counties and the most knowledge you can be taught on how to be a county commissioner.”

When it comes down to how they plan on serving the constituents of Precinct 2, they each had a response.

“I’m always a strong advocate for the citizens, I’m a strong advocate for the employees. I always fight for their beliefs and whether it’s beneficial to me here on the court or not,” expressed Fincannon.

“People don’t call to visit, they call when they have a problem, when they need something, and I’m always accessible. They reach out to me quite often, and that’s what I do is just go serve them,” added Harvey.

Early voting begins Feb. 14. Click here for voting information.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.