WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Robyn Hearn joined KAUZ News Channel 6 in January 2022 as the sports director.

Robyn is originally from Rockwall, Texas and she’s excited to be back in the Lone Star State. Previously, she was the sports weekend anchor and reporter in Binghamton, New York. She attended Oklahoma State University (Go Pokes!) and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Media with a focus in production.

Robyn is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. When she’s not covering sports, she still watches sports (especially baseball). She loves hanging with her loved ones and shopping. If she’s not at the mall or with hanging out, you’ll find her cuddling with her dog Rex.

