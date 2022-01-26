Email City Guide
TxDOT prepares Texoma roads for winter weather

TxDOT crews have pretreated bridges and overpasses.
By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation has spent the also two days preparing roads in nine counties for expected winter weather conditions.

TxDOT crews have pretreated bridges and overpasses with brine in Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young counties.

Maintenance sections in Wichita, Wilbarger and Clay counties have reportedly started 12-hour shifts, with the other six counties having night shift staff on standby.

