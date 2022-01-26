United Regional to close J.S. Bridwell Ag Center COVID testing site

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional will be closing the COVID testing site at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The testing site at the Barnett Road Medical Building will remain open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hospital officials said the Ag Center site has reportedly seen a decrease in testing volume. It originally opened on Jan. 18.

