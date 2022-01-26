Email City Guide
Vickie Hanson’s family speaks following murder arrest

Bruce Hanson was arrested for murder Tuesday.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The family of Vickie Hanson made a statement following the announcement that her ex-husband was arrested on murder charges Tuesday.

“My mom was my best friend and I spoke with her every day,” said Christie Wise, Vickie’s daughter. “I’m thankful to WFPD and the detective on the case for keeping us informed. We knew from the start there would be an investigation, and we hope to see justice done for my mom.”

Bruce Hanson was arrested Tuesday on murder charges following an investigation into Vickie’s death in October. Vickie and Bruce were briefly married in the 1980s; she never changed her name following their divorce, and the two lived together off and on over the years.

Vickie is survived by her children Christie and Jay Lodes, as well as her four grandchildren.

