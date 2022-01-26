Email City Guide
VITA program kicks off tax season

The new tax season has officially started.
The new tax season has officially started.
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new tax season has officially started. Volunteers at the North Texas Area United Way‘s VITA office were there to help several clients that were ready to file their taxes on Tuesday.

But VITA staff said while they had anticipated an even busier day with appointments booked solid since last week, they only had around 30 client show up. They do appreciate that the downtime has given their volunteers a chance to get used to filing returns, but they do want you to try and keep your appointment, especially the further it gets into tax season.

“You would think the first day of taxes that they’d be here for their appointments, but we have a couple that just haven’t shown, but that’s okay because it lets my volunteers that are new to it get their feet underneath them and not be too rushed on it, it’s going okay,” said Genevieve Anderson, director of the VITA program.

Anderson said in addition to appointments they are taking walks-ins, but she adds be prepared for a possible wait as they will be helping those with appointments first.

