Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day. We are anticipating snow starting Wednesday afternoon throughout the evening.

Most places will see between a dusting to an inch of snow. However, some areas may see up to two inches of snow. Our northwestern counties will see the most accumulations.

Any precipitation that melts has the potential to refreeze overnight going into Thursday morning. Areas of black ice will be possible Thursday morning.

Thursday, we will have a high of 51 with cloudy skies. This weekend temps will rise into the 60s.

