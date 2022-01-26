Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade Barwise Middle School student.

Ebony Redwine passed away Tuesday night, according to district officials. While at Barwise, Ebony was active in Road to College and athletics. Counselors will be available on campus this week for students and staff as needed.

Everyone here at News Channel 6 extends our condolences to Ebony’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

