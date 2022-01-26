Workforce Solutions to host job fair for Wilbarger, Hardeman counties

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions of North Texas is hosting a large job fair on Wednesday for Wilbarger and Hardeman counties.

Kendra Ball, Workforce Solutions of North Texas business and outreach manager, said she wants to fill all the open positions if possible. At the event, there will be 160 jobs available, and she said the goal is to get people hired.

“It’s really important that we provide opportunities for people who are looking for work to connect with businesses who have the job openings, and a lot of times you can cut through some of the red tapes when you get to meet somebody face-to-face and maybe have a connection with them than just an application,” said Ball.

The event will happen Wednesday at the Wilbarger County Auditorium in Vernon from 10 a.m. to noon. Make sure you bring a printed copy of your resume and dress professionally.

