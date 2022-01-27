Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

10 Republican Propositions will be on ballots this March

By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting starts on Feb. 14 and for those choosing to vote Republican, there is section at the bottom of the ballot to pay attention to.

10 Republican propositions written by the party aim to gauge interest in issues of the GOP. These are opinion polls and do not make something a law, even if they get a majority “yes” vote.

“It’s a way of testing the waters of your voters,” Dr. Steve Garrison, a political science professor at MSU Texas, said. “Then if you know 60% say they’d like the party to look into prescription drugs, price controls, or something like, then the party leadership has some evidence to say yes, let’s go forward with this.”

Dr. Garrison adds this can be a way to gain support on certain political issues in the party, as well as align party values with other states on the national level. For more election information for Wichita County, including sample ballots with the propositions, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Sheriff’s office officials want to remind the public that Wichita County is under a burn ban.
Man flown to OKC burn center after Morgan Road fire
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

They usually sell out every show.
Backdoor Theatre excited for improv night
Service, retail jobs see unemployment decrease
Service, retail jobs see unemployment decrease
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Judge Judy Baker vs Captain Randy Elliott
Race to watch: Wichita County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4