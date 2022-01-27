10 Republican Propositions will be on ballots this March

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting starts on Feb. 14 and for those choosing to vote Republican, there is section at the bottom of the ballot to pay attention to.

10 Republican propositions written by the party aim to gauge interest in issues of the GOP. These are opinion polls and do not make something a law, even if they get a majority “yes” vote.

“It’s a way of testing the waters of your voters,” Dr. Steve Garrison, a political science professor at MSU Texas, said. “Then if you know 60% say they’d like the party to look into prescription drugs, price controls, or something like, then the party leadership has some evidence to say yes, let’s go forward with this.”

Dr. Garrison adds this can be a way to gain support on certain political issues in the party, as well as align party values with other states on the national level. For more election information for Wichita County, including sample ballots with the propositions, click here.

