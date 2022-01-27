3 deaths, 299 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Thursday
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three deaths and 299 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
|6
|50s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s
|911
|98
|Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
|1
|70s
|247
|96
|Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
|3
|50s, 70s (2)
|407
|97
|Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
|3
|60s (2), 80s
|299
|87
Health officials report 87 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
Last week, a total of 16 deaths, 2,272 cases and 1,586 recoveries were reported by the health district.
