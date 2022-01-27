Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

3 deaths, 299 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Thursday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three deaths and 299 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Jan. 24, 2022650s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s91198
Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022170s24796
Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022350s, 70s (2)40797
Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022360s (2), 80s29987

Health officials report 87 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of 16 deaths, 2,272 cases and 1,586 recoveries were reported by the health district.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Sheriff’s office officials want to remind the public that Wichita County is under a burn ban.
Man flown to OKC burn center after Morgan Road fire
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

Atmos Energy donates $12,555 to North Texas Area United Way
Atmos Energy donates $12,555 to North Texas Area United Way
Wichita Falls
Homicides on the rise in Wichita Falls
Race to Watch: Wichita County Judge
Race to watch: Wichita County Judge
James Frank (left) and Walter Coppage (right).
Race to watch: State Representative District 69
The feedback will help shape the chamber's strategic plan for the next few years.
Wichita Falls Chamber wants your feedback in new survey