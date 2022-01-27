Email City Guide
Backdoor Theatre excited for improv night

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theater will be hosting “An Evening of Improv” on Saturday at their main stage.

They are excited to have their first of many shows for 2022. They usually sell out every show, and one of the performers said it is some of the best entertainment in Wichita Falls.

“The improv show in Wichita Falls is one of the best performances you can go to around here,” said Adele Lewis, improv performer. “Our audiences really get into it. You never know what you are going to get when you walk into a improv show.”

You can bring your own alcohol as long as the bag or cooler you bring it in can fit underneath your chair. There are only a few tickets left.

