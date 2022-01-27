Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘Chain him up’: Racist rant hurled at only Black player on high school basketball team

By Emily Van de Riet and Kara Finnstrom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California couple is calling for action after racial slurs were hurled at their son during a high school basketball game.

Cell phone video from a basketball game at Laguna Hills High Friday captured a fan making racist comments about the only Black player from the opposing team as he made free throws. The fan can be heard shouting, “Where is his slave owner?” and “Chain him up.”

Terrell and Sabrina Brown, the parents of basketball player Makai Brown, said their son discovered the hurtful comments while reviewing game footage, as he does every Saturday.

“He understands that unfortunately there are ignorant people in this world. And that ignorance is perpetuated,” Sabrina Brown said.

The Browns said they immediately reached out to the school district leaders and their local representatives. Saddleback Valley Unified District has since issued a statement condemning the language, and said they identified the person making the racist comments as a Laguna Hills High student. The district said the student is being disciplined and counseled.

“I actually feel sorry for the kid and his parents because I fully expect they will punish and reprimand him, but I don’t know if that’s going to change the culture that we have experienced at Laguna Hills High School,” Terrell Brown said.

Makai Brown’s parents also voiced concerns during the game about the opposing coach’s demeanor toward their son, and Terrell Brown ended up ejected from the game. The high school has not yet addressed those concerns.

The Browns said their son is pessimistic anything would change after coming forward about how he was treated that night, but they’ve all been reassured by an outpouring of support.

“The overwhelming support that we’ve received has been so appreciated. It helps validate that, hey, we can band together and make a change,” Terrell Brown said.

The town’s mayor issued a statement on Facebook Tuesday that said he will be sending out a letter calling for more action.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Sheriff’s office officials want to remind the public that Wichita County is under a burn ban.
Man flown to OKC burn center after Morgan Road fire
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies off Florida coast in search of migrants lost at sea
In this photo provided by climate scientist Rob Jackson, researcher Colin Finnegan injects an...
Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
Jussie Smollett to be sentenced March 10 for lying to police
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme...
Biden: First Black woman to be nominated to Supreme Court