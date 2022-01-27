Email City Guide
Difficult Travel in Some Places Thursday Morning

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - All wintry precipitation has come to end but icy spots and some patchy areas of freezing fog will be possible into Thursday morning especially out west. Clouds and fog areas will likely stick around into the late morning but should break up some during the afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the 40s. A cool front clears us out for Friday with highs up close to 50. We’ll see a return of nice, mild weather this weekend.

