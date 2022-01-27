Email City Guide
Mild weather returns this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 51 with morning clouds. By this afternoon, we will start to see a little bit of sunshine.

Friday, we will have a high of 51 with sunny skies. Saturday, south winds return allowing us to warm up to 68. Sunday, we will have a high of 65 with sunny skies.

Monday and Tuesday, temps will get close to 70. Monday, we may see a stray shower or two develop. Wednesday, we will have a strong cold front move through. This will drop our high down to 46 and our low to 17.

