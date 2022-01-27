Email City Guide
‘No beds means no beds!’ Nurse’s plea goes viral

By KING staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SEATTLE (KING) - A nurse’s plea for the community’s help with COVID-19 is going viral with more than 10 million views.

From roadside views to typical TikTok memes, Alexis Hinkley often shares glimpses of her life exploring the country while working as a travel nurse.

“To be able to be a source of kindness or warmth or help in those moments is really rewarding,” she said.

She has thousands of followers, but the moment that got millions of views came after months of treating COVID-19 patients while watching people downplay the virus that she says she saw ending lives.

“It does feel a little bit like we’re screaming into the void,” Hinkley said.

She thought that everything she was saying seemed pretty obvious, so she did not expect the response that she got.

“No beds means no beds ... No beds for your stroke. No beds for your heart attack. No beds for your car crash. No beds for your sick child,” she said in the viral video.

Her video is a passionate version of a message that Seattle-area hospitals have also been sending.

They issued a plea to the community saying COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 700% in the last month.

Hinkley says there is more straining staff than just the coronavirus, but it is a big piece.

She plans to use the attention she has gotten to share an important message.

“Get vaccinated. Get your booster shots right now,” Hinkley said.

