Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Person of interest announced in 7th grader’s fatal overdose

By Ayah Galal, Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A person of interest was announced in the case of a 13-year-old student who died from a fentanyl overdose at a Connecticut school earlier this month.

The 7th grader, who has not been identified, overdosed Jan. 13 at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, according to police. He died two days later.

Officials say 40 bags of fentanyl were found throughout the magnet school. Upon investigation, police say they found about 100 more bags of fentanyl in the 7th grader’s bedroom, WFSB reports.

Police say the person of interest has a history at the juvenile’s residence. They are not calling the individual a suspect.

“When we say a person of interest, all it means at this point is that we’ve identified an individual who has history at the juvenile’s residence who also has a narcotics history,” said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

According to investigators, the fentanyl found in the 7th grader’s home had the same packaging and identifying stamp as the bags of fentanyl found at his school.

“There are some things we need to do, such as get the recovered bags from the DEA to do further testing on it - fingerprints, DNA, which is possible. We’re hoping to get a hit off that, maybe identify where the juvenile got it from,” Boisvert said.

The investigation into how the student got hold of the fentanyl remains active and ongoing.

“The fentanyl that was found in the bedroom had a very high purity rate. It was 60% pure, which is quite higher than what we normally see. We normally see 1 to 2% pure in street-level sales,” Boisvert said.

The boy’s mother has been cooperating with investigators. Police say she did not know about the drugs in his bedroom.

In the wake of this tragedy, all Hartford schools will be equipped with Narcan.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Sheriff’s office officials want to remind the public that Wichita County is under a burn ban.
Man flown to OKC burn center after Morgan Road fire
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies off Florida coast in search of migrants lost at sea
In this photo provided by climate scientist Rob Jackson, researcher Colin Finnegan injects an...
Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
Jussie Smollett to be sentenced March 10 for lying to police
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme...
Biden: First Black woman to be nominated to Supreme Court