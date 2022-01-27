Email City Guide
Player Profile: Jalynn Bristow

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 1,819 is the number that made Rider junior Jalynn Bristow the new all-time leading scorer for Wichita Falls ISD.

“It’s very humbling,” said Bristow. “When my mom first told me ‘You set the record,’ I had a big smile across my face. When it was announced here, I looked at my team because I couldn’t do it without y’all.”

“As a coach, it’s good to see players accomplish things,” Rider Head Coach Kendall Webb. “It’s also credit to her teammates. Credit to what she can do as a player individuating and the work she puts in. It doesn’t surprise me the things that she’s doing”

When watching Bristow on the court, she’s a player that catches your eye.

“She’s good to feed off of,” said Rider Senior Kylie Flippin. “Whenever we need a scorer, we know we can get it to her. We can get it to her and she can also feed it to us too.”

With her on the court success, Bristow has been on the radar of multiple Division I programs like the University of Oklahoma and the University of Georgia. As offers start to roll in, Bristow said at first it was overwhelming but overall it’s been a blessing.

“It’s kind of great narrowing it down,” said Bristow. “Working to find that school for me is a process, but I’m willing to go through it to find my fit.”

“To see this happen to someone like Jalynn is pretty exciting,” said Webb.

Right now, the future is not Bristow’s main priority. For her and her teammates, they have their eyes on one thing.

“Team goals would be first district champs then working our way up,” said Bristow. “Getting through this second half of games in district. It’s been different because we have more freshman. What’s awesome about it is they want to be here. They’re having fun with it.”

“We’ve been working really hard and we’re hoping to go undefeated the rest of the way,” said Flippin.

The Rider Lady Raiders are on the road in Azle Friday night at 6:15 p.m.

