Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say four people have been detained as police investigate their level of involvement, if any, in the deaths of six people who were found with gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee duplex last weekend.

Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference that investigators believe multiple suspects targeted the six people.

No motive was released and no charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police had responded Sunday afternoon to assist with a welfare check at the home where five bodies were initially discovered.

The medical examiner tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Sheriff’s office officials want to remind the public that Wichita County is under a burn ban.
Man flown to OKC burn center after Morgan Road fire
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies off Florida coast in search of migrants lost at sea
In this photo provided by climate scientist Rob Jackson, researcher Colin Finnegan injects an...
Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
Jussie Smollett to be sentenced March 10 for lying to police
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic