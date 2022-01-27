Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Sheriff’s office officials want to remind the public that Wichita County is under a burn ban.
Man flown to OKC burn center after Morgan Road fire
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust on 77th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
Haylee Robuck, Kayla Miller and Brittney Ward are all fosters parents with a combined total of...
Stranger pays for foster parents’ 21-kid dinner bill
A stranger at the restaurant was so moved by the families' stories she decided to pick up the...
Stranger picks up dinner bill for 3 moms with more than 20 kids
Hundreds of their fellow officers and scores of people from the community filled the street at...
Vigil honors 2 NYPD officers fatally shot in domestic disturbance call