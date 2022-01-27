Race to watch: Wichita County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Wichita County homes in on the start of early voting, there’s one race folks in precinct four should know about: the seat for Justice of Peace.

The justice of the peace is in charge of presiding over the court for things like misdemeanors and small civil suits, and right now, the position is held by Judge Judy Baker, who is vying for re-election.

“I wanted to keep working for my constituents,” Judge Baker said. “The people wanted me to go ahead and run again, and I had thought at a time that I wanted to retire but, I’m not ready to retire yet.”

While retirement will be put on hold for Judge Baker, she’ll faceoff against challenger Captain Randy Elliot of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m just wanting to advance my service to the community,” Captain Elliot said. “When I was looking at it, I saw that the justice of the peace was in the area that I was in, and there were a lot of things that I saw I could do.”

And for the 33-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, one of those things includes getting more in touch with the youth.

“Let’s maybe put on community programs in high schools and grade schools where you earn about the communities, the things that go on as far as law enforcement, and the things they need to learn in life growing up,” Captain Elliot said. “If you get to youths early, you really make a difference.”

As for incumbent Judge Baker, she feels she has gotten into a rhythm since taking over and wants to continue that trend if re-elected.

“It was probably around the four-year mark that you feel comfortable enough without questioning yourself,” Judge Baker said. “I’ve got the experience plus, I do like my job. I know my job. I do it to the best of my ability, and I have to follow the law.”

So, as we draw closer to submitting ballots, think of what’s best for your community.

