School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Schools in the Texoma area are reporting closures and delays for Thursday, Jan. 27 due to winter weather conditions.
This story will be updated periodically as new information comes in. Here’s all the closures and delays reported so far:
- Benjamin ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late
- Childress ISD will start at 10 a.m., with bus status being determined in the morning
- Chillicothe ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late
- Crowell ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late
- Electra ISD will be delayed two hours, with busses running two hours late as well
- Harrold ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late
- Northside ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late
- Olney ISD is closed for the rest of the week due to COVID
- Quanah ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late
- Seymour ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late
- Vernon College will start at 10 a.m., all locations
- Vernon ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late on pavement only
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.