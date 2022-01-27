School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Schools in the Texoma area are reporting closures and delays for Thursday, Jan. 27 due to winter weather conditions.

This story will be updated periodically as new information comes in. Here’s all the closures and delays reported so far:

Benjamin ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late

Childress ISD will start at 10 a.m., with bus status being determined in the morning

Chillicothe ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late

Crowell ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late

Electra ISD will be delayed two hours, with busses running two hours late as well

Harrold ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late

Northside ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late

Olney ISD is closed for the rest of the week due to COVID

Quanah ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late

Seymour ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late

Vernon College will start at 10 a.m., all locations

Vernon ISD will start at 10 a.m., with busses running two hours late on pavement only

