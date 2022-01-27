Southeastern Media Holding, Inc, dba KAUZ LLC Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification.

Email City Guide
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KAUZ, LLC and its parent company American Spirit Media, LLC and any subsidiaries thereof do not discriminate in advertising contracts on the basis of race or ethnicity. Any provision in any order or agreement for advertising that purports to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity, even if handwritten, typed or otherwise made a part of the particular contract, is hereby rejected. Signatures transmitted by fax, e-mail or other comparable electronic means will be deemed, and will have the same legal force and effect as, an original.

For advertising inquiries please contact the appropriate person listed below.

