Southeastern Media Holding, Inc, dba KAUZ LLC Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification.

KAUZ, LLC and its parent company American Spirit Media, LLC and any subsidiaries thereof do not discriminate in advertising contracts on the basis of race or ethnicity. Any provision in any order or agreement for advertising that purports to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity, even if handwritten, typed or otherwise made a part of the particular contract, is hereby rejected. Signatures transmitted by fax, e-mail or other comparable electronic means will be deemed, and will have the same legal force and effect as, an original.

For advertising inquiries please contact the appropriate person listed below.

Local TV advertising sales contact Rhonda Wright the Local Sales Manager at Rhonda.Wright@KAUZ.com

National TV advertising sales contact Kristie Jones the National Sales Manager at Kristie.Jones.@KAUZ.com

Digital advertising sales contact Jason Elbert the Digital Sales Manager at Jason.Elbert@KAUZ.com

All Political TV or Digital advertising sales and all other inquiries contact Richard Haddox the VP General Manager at Richard.Haddox@KAUZ.com

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.