Statue honors Kobe Bryant, daughter on crash anniversary

Nicole Such takes photos of a bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA...
Nicole Such takes photos of a bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.(Source: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By KABC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) - A statue memorializing Kobe Bryant and his daughter was placed at the site where they and seven others died in a helicopter crash two years ago.

The sculpture by artist Dan Medina shows the NBA legend with his hand on his daughter Gianna’s shoulder as she carries a basketball. The names of all nine victims of the crash are included on a plaque at the base of the statue.

The statue was only at the hilltop site temporarily Wednesday.

Medina also sculpted a version that is 7-feet tall, and he would like to get talks moving forward on how to place it in downtown Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, two of her teammates and their families were heading to a youth basketball game on Jan. 26, 2020, when their helicopter went down in thick fog. The National Transportation Safety Board determined pilot error was the cause of the fatal crash.

Meanwhile, a trial in the lawsuit brought by Vanessa Bryant is set to start soon. She says graphic photos of her husband and daughter’s remains were taken by first responders and allegedly shared by Los Angeles County officials.

