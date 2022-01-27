Wichita Falls Chamber wants your feedback in new survey

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is asking for the community’s feedback to update their committee’s plan to improve the city.

An online survey is open to all Wichita Falls residents with questions about what things people would like to see improved in the city. Plus, they’re asking what residents think is and isn’t going well. This feedback will help shape their strategic plan for the next few years.

“Whether you love what’s going on in Wichita Falls and want more of a certain thing or if you hate what’s happening in Wichita Falls and want some wholesale changes, you have got a chance to fill in those answers on the survey, which will then all be delivered to the committee as they work over the next five months to update this plan,” said Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim.

The committee behind the survey is made up of nearly 30 community members and business leaders.

You can take the survey by clicking here.

Falls Future started in 2018, and created catalysts like actively creating a vibrant downtown, new modern schools and stronger affiliations with Sheppard Air Force Base, among others.

“Sometimes strategic plans get put on a shelf, but not this one. You can see results of the first Falls Future plan taking shape all over our community, including modern school facilities, improvements to the area around Sheppard Air Force Base, the work done by the Wichita Falls Talent Partnership and more,” said Florsheim. “Now it’s time to update the strategy, and we need the community’s help. Feedback from this survey will help the committee determine what the citizens want; we’ll then craft a plan to take Wichita Falls in that direction.”

