2 City View band members make all-state

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View High School Seniors Aaron Flores and Rylen Pereira have made the all-state band. To put in perspective just how incredible that is, less than 3% of band students in Texas make it every year. These two are ready to shine amongst that 3%.

“Ever since freshman year when I realized that I have the capability to make it all the way to the top, I started pushing myself every year in order to get closer and closer to state,” Pereira said.

“For the all-state band, it has always been the top goal for me,” Flores said. “Of course there is no nation band but in the all-state band it just gives you a lot of recognition and just what I strive for is to make sure I can get as far as I can.”

Their band director knows how hard it is to get there.

“The thing is the kids have to try at the district level, then the regional level, then the area level, then they audition again to see once they make it what position they are in,” Terah Shawver, Band Director at City View High School, said.

As much as Shawver loves where she is now, she didn’t always see herself as a band director.

“I think God just kind of showed me ‘hey, this is where you were meant to be,’” Shawver said. “This is a ministry in itself. I just really appreciate the fact that these kids are awesome, they really are.”

For Flores, this is his passion and he loves to play for others, but not as much as for himself.

“Playing music and performing solos has always brought joy to me and if it brings joy to others then it is just a win-win for me,” Flores said.

For Pereira, he said this is the hardest competition he has ever been a part of, but it has made him better.

“Since I play the alto-sax, they only take one spot out of 12,” Pereira said. “These 11 people I competed against are the top, cream of the crop from each region. They are very good.”

Both students are prepared but nervous for the TMEA Convention. They want to thank everyone that has helped them get there, and their band director could not be more proud of her students trying shine amongst that special 3%.

“When they decided they were going to go for it and then they made it, it is just a different kind of happiness,” Shawver said.

“I am just thankful for everyone that has supported me and I am glad that I could finally make it this year,” Flores said.

“It is just a family,” Pereira said. “The bonds we share together, the competitions we go through together, it is surreal, it is amazing. I am very grateful to be a part of the City View Mustang band. It is truly one of the best bands in my opinion.”

The convention will be from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12 in San Antonio. They have already earned their spot in the all-state band, but they will now have to out-play the other students that play their respective instrument to earn the top seat.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.