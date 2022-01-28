Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

3 deaths, 178 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three deaths and 178 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Jan. 24, 2022650s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s91198
Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022170s24796
Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022350s, 70s (2)40797
Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022360s (2), 80s29987
Friday, Jan. 28, 2022340s, 80s (2)17882

Health officials report 82 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of 16 deaths, 2,272 cases and 1,586 recoveries were reported by the health district.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.
Former GM arrested for alleged sexual assaults of employees
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.
WF dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies
The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather

Latest News

“For the all-state band, it has always been the top goal for me."
2 City View band members make all-state
2 Mustang band students from City View High School have made the all-state band
2 Mustang band students from City View High School have made the all-state band
Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.
UPDATE: Former Patterson GM arrested for alleged sexual assaults of employees
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.
WF dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies