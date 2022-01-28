Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Atmos Energy donates $12,555 to North Texas Area United Way

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy has always been a proud supporter of North Texas Area United Way and they’ve kept that trend going in 2022.

This year, through employee giving and Atmos Energy’s matching program, they have been able to provide a total of $12,555.

Atmos Energy wants to thank those who donated and the North Texas Area United Way for all they do to help those in need.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Sheriff’s office officials want to remind the public that Wichita County is under a burn ban.
Man flown to OKC burn center after Morgan Road fire
Bruce Hanson has been arrested for murder.
Man arrested in ex-wife’s death in Wichita Falls
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

“Children are our future and we have to invest in them in any way possible."
Final numbers: 8th annual Chocolate Soiree raises over $96K
When I first started I was scared of this program! I just didn’t know if I was going to do it...
VITA hosts final volunteer training before tax season begins Tuesday
The WFMA hosted their second installment of their On the Wall Workshop.
MSU Texas Museum of Art explores the world of watercolor
The WFPD and POA raised over $13,000 through their Back the Beard Campaign -- and all of it...
WFPD gives to Boys & Girls Clubs following Back the Beard campaign