Atmos Energy donates $12,555 to North Texas Area United Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy has always been a proud supporter of North Texas Area United Way and they’ve kept that trend going in 2022.

This year, through employee giving and Atmos Energy’s matching program, they have been able to provide a total of $12,555.

Atmos Energy wants to thank those who donated and the North Texas Area United Way for all they do to help those in need.

