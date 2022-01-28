Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash

A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.(Lee Jin-man | AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included.

The Korean automaker says the air bag control computer cover can contact a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit. That could stop the air bags from inflating.

Dealers will inspect the computer and either update software or replace it.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
Homicides on the rise in Wichita Falls
Homicides on the rise in Wichita Falls
MSU Texas to close Pierce Hall for 2022 fall semester
MSU Texas to close Pierce Hall for 2022 fall semester

Latest News

A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID...
Biden in Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.
WF dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Jury selection starts in lone trial over Breonna Taylor raid
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
SiriusXM launches Neil Young radio after Spotify agrees to remove music