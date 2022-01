WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State men’s basketball team defeated West Texas A&M at home Thursday night.

Final score: MSU - 100 (7-12, 3-4 LSC), #12 West Texas A&M - 90 (17-4, 4-3)

Pierre Sanders and Jermane Carter finished with 21 points each.

MSU hosts Cameron this Saturday at 4 p.m. for Alumni Appreciation Night.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.