MSU Texas celebrates 100 years

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University is turning 100 and Thursday kicked off the festivities of the university’s Centennial Celebration.

The first party of the year was held at the MPEC in Wichita Falls, where festivities included a social hour, inner and a walk down memory lane with university memorabilia from throughout the years on display.

“So tonight, you see a sea of maroon and gold, so we’re so excited kick this celebration off and what we’re hoping is that through this year-long celebration we want to see more maroon and gold in Wichita Falls and this will build on the momentum to make this a true college town, we hope,” said Julie Gaynor, director of marketing for MSU Texas.

To celebrate MSU Texas’ big milestone, News Channel 6 will be releasing a story every Thursday that highlights why the university is so special.

