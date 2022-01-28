MSU women’s basketball defeats West Texas A&M at home
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State women’s basketball team handed West Texas A&M its first conference loss of the season Thursday night.
Final score: MSU - 61 (10-7, 4-3 LSC), West Texas A&M - 49 (12-8,5-1 LSC)
Frances King led the Mustangs with 21 points and seven rebounds.
MSU continues the homestand this Saturday hosting Cameron at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.