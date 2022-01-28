Race to watch: State Representative District 69

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Incumbent James Frank will be taking on challenger Walter Coppage for State Representative District 69. This will be the first time Representative Frank will have a challenger since he was first elected 10 years ago.

Both of them already have the primary election locked in because they are the only candidate running for their respective parties. However, for the general election in November, they will be facing off against one another for the state seat.

Both candidates have a strong background and believe they are the right person for the job.

“I have been in manufacturing, sharp ironing since 2000 and have about 150 employees,” Rep. Frank said. “So manufacturing background and finance is really the background. I have been in state legislature for nine years now.”

“I have been a certified public accountant for 40 years in addition to having other businesses that I have owned throughout the years,” Coppage said.

Both candidates talked about their goals on what they would like to change or continue to work on; they both have big ideas in mind.

“One of the first things is voting rights,” Coppage said. “There is no voter fraud, what we do have is election fraud. Where the party in power passes enough laws and rules and changes to make sure that they continue to win.”

“We are going to continue to do some of the work we have done in the child welfare system and trying to make that better,” Rep. Frank said. “The biggest one right now is the healthcare cost. We spend almost two times more than the rest of the developed world on our medical cost.”

Both men believe they have what it takes to make a difference.

“The main thing is I think I am in it for the right reasons,” Rep. Frank said. “I don’t have conflicts of interest or other things. I want the country to be better and it starts with the state of Texas being better.”

“I am going to fight for the right to vote,” Coppage said. “I am going to fight to have competition. Anytime you have one party that is in total control, they can do anything and they know they can and unfortunately they do some bad things.”

