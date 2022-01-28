SBDC helps area businesses through the pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2021 was a hard year for every one, especially for small business owners who had to completely change how they operated due to COVID-19. Thankfully organizations like the Small Business Development Center were able to help.

Last year, businesses helped by the SBDC created nearly 250 new jobs. Over $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds were all distributed to area businesses.

“What I take from ‘20 and ‘21 is that the entrepreneurial spirit of our business owners is alive and well,” Vanda Cullar, America’s SBDC at MSU Texas, said. “They didn’t know that they were going to get these injections from the government, and they got busy and they reworked their business model and they figured out a way to survive in most cases.”

Cullar adds that of the businesses they helped in 2021 who received federal help, each had their loans fully forgiven.

