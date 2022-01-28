Email City Guide
Warm weather returns this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 55 with sunny skies. Saturday, mild weather returns to the forecast. We will have a high of 68 with sunny skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 65 with sunny skies. Monday, we will have a high of 69 with partly cloudy skies. We may see a stray shower or two on Monday.

Early Wednesday, a cold front will push through Texoma. This cold front will cause our temps to go from 67, on Tuesday, to 35 on Wednesday.

Wednesday, we will have a 30% chance of precipitation. The low Wednesday night will be 13. Wind chill values could drop below 0 in some places.

