Warm weather returns this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 55 with sunny skies. Saturday, mild weather returns to the forecast. We will have a high of 68 with sunny skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 65 with sunny skies. Monday, we will have a high of 69 with partly cloudy skies. We may see a stray shower or two on Monday.

Early Wednesday, a cold front will push through Texoma. This cold front will cause our temps to go from 67, on Tuesday, to 35 on Wednesday.

Wednesday, we will have a 30% chance of precipitation. The low Wednesday night will be 13. Wind chill values could drop below 0 in some places.

