WF doctor appointed vice president of Direct Primary Care Alliance board

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls doctor has been appointed to vice president for the board of directors for Direct Primary Care Alliance.

Dr. Kissi Blackwell is a family medicine physician who sat on the board a few years before being elected. Dr. Blackwell said this year she decided to run for vice president and that she’s excited to help the organization push forward.

“The Direct Primary Care (DPC) Alliance is a grassroots, non-profit organization providing vision, leadership, and guidance about Direct Primary Care through physician-led education, mentorship, advocacy, and organizational intelligence.”

“I am, of course, most proud of the doctors that we’ve helped here in town, in Burkburnett and here in Wichita Falls, so that’s the main mission that we have is to help other physicians kind of escape the system and open their practice to get better care of their patients,” Blackwell said.

She said getting elected to her new role is a privilege and she hopes to help other doctors create the vision of what medicine should be.

